Yee Haw! 1800 Named Official Tequila of the Houston Texans

Tried and true 1800 Tequila has been named the official tequila of the Houston Texans football team. The announcement is the latest in a blitz of successful sports partnerships that 1800 has managed to pull off in the past two years.

Since 2020, 1800 Tequila has been named the official tequila of the White Sox, the LA Rams and the LA Football Club.

Their newest partnership is being commemorated with the release of a limited-edition 1800 Blanco Texans bottle, set for release in December.

If that wasn’t enough, the “1800 Tequila Sideline Rita” has been named the official margarita of the Texans.

According to 1800’s website, the “1800 Tequila Sideline Rita” is a simple mix of tequila, lime juice and agave nectar, rimmed with red and blue salt.

So-called signature cocktails like these are a hallmark of tequila sports sponsorships. Typically, when a partnership like this is established, spirits producers are rewarded with signage, exclusive distribution, and a named cocktail of sorts within the sports stadium in question.

But the world of tequila sports sponsorships is a competitive one, and in some ways 1800 is playing catch-up.

Hornitos is a titan in the sports sponsorship world, racking in collaborations with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Phoenix Suns and more.

Don Julio, whose sponsorship deals have leaned more heavily on music venues, nonetheless maintains partnerships with the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Oakland Athletics, Austin Football Club and more.

All of that is to say – good luck 1800!

