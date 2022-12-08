Hornitos Tequila Is Offering to Reimburse Your Awful Gifts

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a useless, unwanted white elephant gift this holiday season, Hornitos Tequila is offering up sweepstakes to get you reimbursed (partially, at least).

Beginning on Monday, December 26, terrible gift recipients can visit the virtual Hornitos Green Elephant Shop to submit photos of the very worst presents that the holiday season had to offer.

The winners (if you want to call them that) will be rewarded with a $25 e-gift card.

Hornitos has teamed up with internet personality and comedian TonyTalks, who will serve as the “honorary virtual shopkeeper” for the event.

“As a brand rooted in a boundary-pushing mindset, we are pumped to launch this campaign – there’s nothing bolder than replacing useless presents with money, something everyone needs this holiday season,” said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director of Global Tequila at Beam Suntory.

If you’re interested in Hornito’s “boundary-pushing” white elephant gift exchange program, the website will go live from December 26 to the 30th.

