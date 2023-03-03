'Honey Boo Boo' Boyfriend Arrested for Fleeing Police, DUI

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is back in the spotlight after her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for DUI and fleeing police in Georgia all while Thompson was in the car.

The incident unfolded on February 28 when Monroe County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Carswell’s Dodge Charger.

Corporal Jaleel Brown ran the tags on Carswell’s vehicle and found that he had outstanding charges. When officers tried to make the stop, Carswell allegedly sped off and led officers on a three-mile car chase.

Police eventually used a PIT maneuver — a pursuit tactic that forces a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn sideways at a 180-degree angle — to disable the car on Highway 42 near Hickman Road.

According to police records, Carswell, 21, was arrested on five charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, following a vehicle too closely, failure to maintain lane and speeding. A passenger who was sitting in the backseat, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, was not arrested but taken to the Monroe County Jail. There, her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon picked her up.

Thompson, a former pageant star, rose to rapid fame in 2012 when the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo became an unexpected viral hit.

She’s maintained a relatively low public profile since the show ended after two seasons in 2014.

Thompson first went public about her relationship with Carswell in 2021.

