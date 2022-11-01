Trade Bath Bombs for Cocktail Bombs With This Holiday Drop

A Brand That’s Applying the Bath Bomb Concept to Cocktails Announces a Holiday Variety Pack
Yes, you read that right – a booze bomb!
The Cocktail Bomb Shop has made a business out of gumball-sized flavor infusions that can be dropped into alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alike.
The company has just announced a new Holiday Variety Pack, the likes of which include a Christmas Coconut Margarita Glimmer Bomb, a Cranberry Lemonade Glimmer Bomb, a Holiday Mule Glimmer Bomb and a Jack Frost Glimmer Bomb among others.
The Cocktail Bomb Shop’s novel schtick comes courtesy of a successful pitch earlier this year on Dragon’s Den, Shark Tank’s British precursor.
Founder Kiana Gomes says that she used to work in a soap store and found inspiration from their ever-popular line of bath bombs. After seeing a hot chocolate bomb trend take off on TikTok, Gomes figured she had a business idea on her hands.
Gomes was able to secure $400,000 in funding in exchange for 20% of her company. Now, it appears that the rest is history.
You can check out the new flavors on their website.