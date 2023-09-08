200 Crates of 'Stolen' Booze Seized Amidst High-Speed Chase

Authorities were forced to shut down a major highway in West Midlands, England amidst the high-speed pursuit of a “stolen” truck filled with illicit booze.

The vehicle, driving with cloned license plates, was spotted and unsuccessfully stopped by Central Motorway Police at 10 a.m. on September 8. Police subsequently deployed a road closure and two sets of spike strips down the road — though the truck’s rear tires were reportedly “stung” and deflated, the driver continued forward before veering into oncoming traffic off a southbound exit.

According to arrest records, the truck slammed into a police vehicle and several passing cars as it slowed to a halt along the exit road. One officer reportedly suffered broken ribs during the incident.

After stopping, the driver allegedly ran off along the highway but was quickly apprehended with the aid of a police helicopter. Inside the truck, police discovered four other passengers alongside 200 crates of suspected stolen spirits.

In total, authorities arrested five men aged between 22 and 40. One of the suspects, as well as two witnesses injured during the chase, were treated for injuries by the West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

“This was a dynamic incident seeing officers from West Midlands, Warwickshire and Staffordshire working together to arrest these acquisitive criminals and bring a safe conclusion to what can only be described as dangerous action with complete disregard to other road users,” said a West Midlands Police spokesperson in a public statement.

