High Noon Tequila Seltzer Invites Fans To a ‘Trading Post’

To celebrate the launch of its new tequila-based hard seltzers, High Noon has constructed a western-themed Trading Post in downtown New York City.

Guests are invited to the one-day pop-up which will be held on Thursday, May 18th. However, details are scarce as to what exactly we can expect.

“Once inside, guests will be transported back to a time when trading posts were the lifeblood of the West and have the chance to swap their sad beverages and try the latest offering from High Noon Hard Seltzer,” said the brand in a press release.

The brand has also mentioned a “watering hole” as well as a potential merch giveaway. The event will be held on May 18th from 4-7 pm at 379 Broome Street in Little Italy, Manhattan. If you’re interested in attending, you can RSVP through Eventbrite.

High Noon’s newest launch represents the latest in a massive trend toward tequila ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Within the past few months alone, tequila RTDs have been debuted by Jennifer Lopez, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, and cult-favorite sparkling mineral water brand Topo Chico just to name a few.

Even within this crowded market, High Noon is positioned to do especially well. High Noon was reportedly Drizly’s single best-selling RTD brand in 2021 by a huge margin — its products made up seven of the top 10 best-selling RTDs of the year.

