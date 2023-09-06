Heineken Unveils Gaming PC With Built-in Beer Fridge

As part of a months-long advertising campaign targeting gamers in Brazil, Heineken has just unveiled the ‘TH3 G4M1NG FR1DG3.’ The show-stopping PC hinges on a simple concept — it’s one part gaming rig, one part beer cooler.

To keep everything in check, the machine integrates a custom cooling system that pulls double duty, maintaining a low temperature for the hardware while preventing condensation buildup from the (possible) addition of beers inside.

Andrey Tyukavkin, lead engineer on the project, says that the fridge was inspired by the passionate community of custom-built PC modders.

“Really amazing and weird things have come out of that trend, and we saw that several creators had been attempting to make a working beer fridge that could run a PC build. So we knew this was something gamers wanted and something that would resonate with the community and with the culture,” said Tyukavkin in a press release.

Hardware inside the computer, which includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and Asrock B550M-ITX motherboard, totals well over $1,000. Though the exact price of the machine has yet to be announced, it’ll likely cost boozy gamers a pretty penny.

Celebrating the release, Heineken has partnered with Gaules, one of the top-ranked Twitch streamers in Brazil, to host a giveaway on his channel.





Absurd as the computer may look, the world of custom-branded gaming PCs has inspired far more unbelievable collaborations.

In December 2020, fried chicken chain KFC unveiled the “The Cooler Master’s KFConsole,” a monstrous $2,000 gaming rig with a built-in chicken warming rack. Of course, the brand is no stranger to outlandish stunts; over the years, KFC has released a spiced rum, chicken-scented crocs and a Lifetime movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.

“Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber,” proclaims the KFConsole product description. “Utilizing the system’s natural heat and airflow system, you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”