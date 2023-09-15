Heineken Sets Sights on New $457 Million Brewery in Mexico

Heineken has set aside nearly half a billion dollars to build a sustainability-oriented brewery in Yucatán, Mexico, its eighth in the country.

Expected to open in 2026, the brewery will manufacture Heineken-owned staples like Tecate, Dos Equis, Indio, Bohemia, Amstel Ultra and Sol. According to the brand, the new brewery will utilize “cutting-edge” technology that reuses water through treatment systems while maintaining a focus on “minimal waste” and “renewable energy sources.”

The move comes on the heels of a long-lasting drought in Northern Mexico. Last year, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro urged producers to reduce operations in Monterrey — the country’s industrial heartland — in an attempt to conserve resources and bring business to Mexico’s less-developed southern states.

Heineken executives are also looking to accommodate a shifting market.

As the company phases out a distribution deal with Oxxo (the largest chain of convenience stores in Latin America), sales figures have begun to slump in the region. Despite this, analysts say that “premium” offerings like Heineken Silver and Amstel Ultra have overperformed, signaling new priorities for the Yucatán brewery.

Dolf van den Brink, Heineken’s CEO and chairman, said: “Mexico plays a pivotal role as one of the company’s foremost global markets. This investment has strategic significance. It is designed to propel growth and seize the abundant opportunities that the Mexican market presents.”

The brewery, announced in conjunction with Yucatán governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, is projected to create some 2,000 jobs in the region.

