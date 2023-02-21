Harry Styles Does 'Shoey'; Gulps Alcohol From Gucci Shoe

Harry Styles kicked off his concert in Perth, Australia with one of the most infamous of Australian party traditions — the shoey.

First popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, the tradition requires a person to pour a drink into their shoe, gulp it and then wear the alcohol-soaked shoe for the rest of the night.

It all began when Styles read a fan sign and pointed to a man in the crowd: “Have you ever done a shoey, Scott?”

The crowd erupted into raucous applause, chanting “Do it!” over and over again as Styles asked the audience, “Does anyone have a drink that they wouldn’t mind lending?”

Slipping off his $780 Adidas X Gucci shoe, Styles poured up a hefty shot and gulped it in front of the crowd to ever-loudening cheers.

Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe at his concert in Australia as part of a tradition. pic.twitter.com/wS44f8T1L8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

“I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people,” he joked as he put his soggy shoe back on.

It’s unclear where exactly the tradition of shoey originated. Sometimes rumored to have started in Tasmanian punk circles, shoey has since become a right of passage for musicians looking to rile up a crowd.

In 2019, Post Malone characteristically chugged a Bud Light from a sneaker that had been thrown on stage by a fan during his Australia tour.

Later that week, Kacey Musgraves followed suit and sipped tequila out of a glass slipper on stage in Melbourne.

Admittedly, she didn’t look too happy about it. Just days earlier, she had declined a crowds loudening shoey chants saying, “I’m not fucking drinking out of your shoe.”

The New York Times even wrote an entire article about the boozy tradition, saying that Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly, Hugh Grant and Luke Bryan have all taken part in the revelry over the years.

