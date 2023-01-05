“Hardwater” Hits the Market: Alcohol and Water in a Can

Hard seltzers absolutely blitzed the alcohol market in the past few years. Recently, however, brands like Truly and White Claw have been taking a backseat to the exploding popularity of canned pre-mixed cocktails that have offered everything from margaritas to Moscow Mules on the go.

Bluebird Hardwater is taking things back to basics – really basic.

This newly formed Jacksonville Beach-based company has just announced the launch of its trio of Hardwaters, two-ingredient canned beverages made using only spirits and ultra-purified still water.

With its new invention, the brand claims to have “carved out an entirely new category within the saturated industry.”

Bluebird Hardwater comes in three varieties; Vodka + Water, made using 10x distilled vodka, Tequila + Water, made using tequila blanco, and Whiskey + Water, made using “sweet, warm aged whiskey.”

Each can is 4% ABV and contains only 78 calories per 12-ounce serving, firmly skewing its appeal toward those hoping to avoid preservatives, sugars and artificial sweeteners.

“What began as a personal quest to find an alcoholic option that resonated with an active lifestyle has evolved into a brand new, clean solution for adults who want to imbibe without feeling weighed down by the extra bubbles, sugar, and additives that are associated with alcoholic beverages,” said CEO and founder, Will Blum.

It’s an admittedly odd concept, one whose closest comparison is the ever-popular tequila Ranch Water cocktail.

If you’re hungering for a little more H2O in your alcohol, you can check out BlueBird Hardwater here.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter