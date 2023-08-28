'Hannah Montana' Actor Arrested For Public Drunkenness

Mitchel Musso — best known for playing best friend Oliver Oken on Disney’s Hannah Montana and voicing Jeremy Johnson on Phineas and Ferb — was arrested over the weekend for an alleged drunken incident in Rockwall, Texas.

At 7:15 pm, officers responded to a disturbance reported at a local Mariott Hotel, around 23 miles northeast of Dallas. Musso, 32, had allegedly stumbled onto the premises and began eating a bag of potato chips without paying.

When staff confronted Musso, who they say “appeared intoxicated,” he reportedly became verbally abusive and left the scene.

Arriving officers found Musso outside the hotel and determined that he was allegedly under the influence. Upon further investigation, authorities realized that Musso also had several outstanding traffic warrants.

Musso was taken into custody on public intoxication, expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, theft under $100 and violating a promise to appear notice.

According to arrest records, he spent the night in Rockwall County Detention Center before being released Sunday afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

Musso was born in Garland, Texas, 30 minutes away from Rockwall across the nearby Lake Ray Hubbard. Best known for his roles in Disney shows, he’s appeared over the years in Pair of Kings, PrankStars, Monster House and more. Musso also recorded two pop-rock albums, released in 2009 and 2022 respectively.

