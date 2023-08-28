 'Hannah Montana' Actor Arrested For Public Drunkenness
‘Hannah Montana’ Actor Arrested For Public Drunkenness, Alleged Petty Theft

Pedro WolfeAug 28th, 2023, 8:08 am
Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus and Mitchel Musso at the World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both World Concert” on January 17, 2008 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images)

Mitchel Musso — best known for playing best friend Oliver Oken on Disney’s Hannah Montana and voicing Jeremy Johnson on Phineas and Ferb — was arrested over the weekend for an alleged drunken incident in Rockwall, Texas.

At 7:15 pm, officers responded to a disturbance reported at a local Mariott Hotel, around 23 miles northeast of Dallas. Musso, 32, had allegedly stumbled onto the premises and began eating a bag of potato chips without paying.

When staff confronted Musso, who they say “appeared intoxicated,” he reportedly became verbally abusive and left the scene.

Arriving officers found Musso outside the hotel and determined that he was allegedly under the influence. Upon further investigation, authorities realized that Musso also had several outstanding traffic warrants.

Musso was taken into custody on public intoxication, expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, theft under $100 and violating a promise to appear notice.

According to arrest records, he spent the night in Rockwall County Detention Center before being released Sunday afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

Musso was born in Garland, Texas, 30 minutes away from Rockwall across the nearby Lake Ray Hubbard.  Best known for his roles in Disney shows, he’s appeared over the years in Pair of Kings, PrankStars, Monster House and more. Musso also recorded two pop-rock albums, released in 2009 and 2022 respectively.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

