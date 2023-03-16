Hammer-Wielding Youths Allegedly Raid Liquor Store

A group of hammer-wielding 10 to 15-year-olds allegedly raided a liquor store in Auckland, New Zealand before making an unsuccessful escape attempt in a stolen white van.

At around 9:25 am on Wednesday, a group of six youths entered Liquorland Howick and allegedly stole several bottles of alcohol.

According to police, the group then fled the scene in a stolen white van, driving off at around 16km per hour to a house in the neighboring suburb of Manurewa.

Following the vehicle in a helicopter, police deployed a spike strip on the van before its driver crashed into a fence.

“Eagle provided aerial support and tracked the vehicle to a location in Manurewa, where it was deliberately driven through a fence at a residential property,” said a police spokesperson.

The suspects escaped into the Manurewa house before being apprehended in relation to the incident.

Three of the alleged burglars are pending trial at the Manukay Youth Court, while the other three were released and referred to Youth Aid.

The owner of the family-owned Liquorland Howick declined to comment about the incident when asked by the New Zealand Herald. Instead, she placed a handwritten sign messaged to customers outside her store:

“Unfortunately we had a robbery incident Wed 15th March. We have closed while we focus on our team and clean up. Will appreciate your support tomorrow.”

No one was injured in the course of the incident.

