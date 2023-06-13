Guy Fieri's Santo Tequila Unveils Mystery NFT Reward Program

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila has launched a customer loyalty program built around “mystery” NFTs, the latest in an ever-escalating trend toward alcohol-branded cryptocurrency.

Here’s the pitch:

Santo Spirits Club was launched on Tuesday in anticipation of the brand’s upcoming Santo Tequila Añejo. The website, which is built on the Near Protocol blockchain, promises a free mystery NFT drop to every user who signs up.

What’s more, the first 1,000 users who sign up will get a second mystery NFT. If that wasn’t enough, each of the mystery NFTs will “evolve” into a unique “perk, reward or experience” once Santo Tequila Añejo releases at a yet unannounced date.

If that sounds like a load of hodgepodge, then you’re not alone. We attempted to sign up for one of these NFTs ourselves and were met with this vague banner:

According to the website, mystery NFT rewards might include a virtual tequila tasting with Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri or an autographed Santo guitar. The website states; “Every Mystery NFT will have a perk, so no one leaves empty-handed.”

Though a one-on-one sipping session with the Mayor of Flavortown is an enticing prospect, we suspect that the vast majority of NFT holders will not be entitled to such tantalizing opportunities.

Above all else, the NFT angle of the site remains quite unclear — will users be able to buy and sell virtual flame shirts, frosted tips and Van Halen guitars? Or will the NFT merely represent its unlock benefit?

NFTs and similar cryptocurrency ventures have flooded the alcohol industry over the past couple of years. Leading the pack is BlockBar, a decentralized crypto platform where an 1800 Tequila NFT recently sold for $25,000 and a Hennessy NFT for $226,000.

These likely aren’t the big numbers that Santo Spirits Club is aiming for. A better comparison would be Jose Cuervo and Patron’s tequila metaverse games, virtual experiences in which users completed tasks to earn colorful tequila-branded NFT trinkets.

While most of the NFTs were virtual cocktails and merch, a select few could be redeemed for in-person experiences like a scenic trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

No matter where you stand on NFTs, it’s hard to deny that the tequila industry is evolving in unexpected and sometimes ridiculous directions.

As much as we love greasy tri-tip sandwiches, loaded nachos and Guy Fieri-owned tequila, we prefer that they remain IRL for the time being.

Read More:

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

The Story of Chrysler’s Tequila-Fueled Car and the Mexican President That Dared to Ride It

‘Cloud-Based’ Wine Reseller Facing Bankruptcy Accused of Millions in Fraud

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter