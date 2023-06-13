 Guy Fieri's Santo Tequila Unveils Mystery NFT Reward Program
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Diners, Drive-Ins and Cash Grabs: Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila Unveils Mystery NFT Rewards Program

Pedro WolfeJun 13th, 2023, 8:07 pm
Santo Tequila

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila, first launched in 2011, is blasting into the future with a new NFT rewards program. We have some concerns. (Photo: Santo Tequila)

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila has launched a customer loyalty program built around “mystery” NFTs, the latest in an ever-escalating trend toward alcohol-branded cryptocurrency.

Here’s the pitch:

Santo Spirits Club was launched on Tuesday in anticipation of the brand’s upcoming Santo Tequila Añejo. The website, which is built on the Near Protocol blockchain, promises a free mystery NFT drop to every user who signs up.

What’s more, the first 1,000 users who sign up will get a second mystery NFT. If that wasn’t enough, each of the mystery NFTs will “evolve” into a unique “perk, reward or experience” once Santo Tequila Añejo releases at a yet unannounced date.

If that sounds like a load of hodgepodge, then you’re not alone. We attempted to sign up for one of these NFTs ourselves and were met with this vague banner:

Santo Tequila

(Photo: Santo Tequila)

According to the website, mystery NFT rewards might include a virtual tequila tasting with Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri or an autographed Santo guitar. The website states; “Every Mystery NFT will have a perk, so no one leaves empty-handed.”

Though a one-on-one sipping session with the Mayor of Flavortown is an enticing prospect, we suspect that the vast majority of NFT holders will not be entitled to such tantalizing opportunities.

Above all else, the NFT angle of the site remains quite unclear — will users be able to buy and sell virtual flame shirts, frosted tips and Van Halen guitars? Or will the NFT merely represent its unlock benefit?

NFTs and similar cryptocurrency ventures have flooded the alcohol industry over the past couple of years. Leading the pack is BlockBar, a decentralized crypto platform where an 1800 Tequila NFT recently sold for $25,000 and a Hennessy NFT for $226,000.

These likely aren’t the big numbers that Santo Spirits Club is aiming for. A better comparison would be Jose Cuervo and Patron’s tequila metaverse games, virtual experiences in which users completed tasks to earn colorful tequila-branded NFT trinkets.

While most of the NFTs were virtual cocktails and merch, a select few could be redeemed for in-person experiences like a scenic trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

Santo Tequila

“Patron Summer Metaverse Quest” NFT drops. Coincidentally, the glasses look exactly like something Guy Fieri would wear. (Photo: Patron)

No matter where you stand on NFTs, it’s hard to deny that the tequila industry is evolving in unexpected and sometimes ridiculous directions.

As much as we love greasy tri-tip sandwiches, loaded nachos and Guy Fieri-owned tequila, we prefer that they remain IRL for the time being.

Read More: 

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

The Story of Chrysler’s Tequila-Fueled Car and the Mexican President That Dared to Ride It

‘Cloud-Based’ Wine Reseller Facing Bankruptcy Accused of Millions in Fraud

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: