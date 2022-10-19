Go Pack Go: Green Bay Packers Team Up with Real Azul Tequila

Green Bay Packers Partner with Real Azul Tequila in Boozy New Deal
Wisconsin’s Green Bay Packers have just inked a multi-year partnership with Real Azul Tequila that will bring the premium brand to Lambeau Field.
The announcement is being commemorated with a yet undetailed variety of “signature cocktails, tequila tastings and unique experiences” according to Real Azul CEO Timothy Maurice White.
October has been blitzed with announcements of tequila sports sponsorships. Within the last week alone, 1800 was announced as the Houston Texan’s official tequila and Don Neron was announced as Sporting KC’s official tequila.
The Green Bay Packers are no strangers to spirits partnerships themselves.
Packers fans can already buy a bottle of Green Back Packers Chateau de Bligny Champagne or even a Green Bay Packers Blended Cabernet.
You can even find a variety of incredibly DIY Green Bay Packers tequila bottles up for sale online.