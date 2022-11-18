Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila Announces Giveback Fund

Gran Coramino Tequila, founded by Kevin Hart and Jose Cuervo CEO Juan Domingo Beckmann, has just announced the Gran Coramino Fund, a giveback program designed to help Black and Latinx small business owners throughout the country.

A $500,000 fund has been created in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Entrepreneurs can apply for $10,000 grants aimed to “equip them with the flexible resources they need to be competitive in the post-pandemic economy.”

Additionally, Gran Coramino has promised to donate $1 for every bottle sold to its giveback program.

“We know that pursuing the path of entrepreneurship is hard work. We also know that some of our best and brightest have historically been excluded from opportunities or lacked the resources to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Kevin Hart.

If you’re interested, grant applications for eligible businesses are now available here.

LISC has historically worked with organizations like the National Equity Fund (NEF) and the New Market Supports Company.

Their collaboration with Gran Coramino first began back in June 2022, when they partnered to provide a $10,000 grant to one entrepreneur each in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York City.

Now, it appears that the program is expanding nationwide.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter