Gin Paloma: A Juniper Tinted Twist on the Classic Cocktail

Palomas are a mainstay in the world of tequila cocktails. The simplest iteration of the paloma is a simple mix of grapefruit soda like Squirt or Fresca with a good tequila Blanco. If you’re looking for a couple of quality recipes, you can check out our Perfect Grapefruit Paloma – 2 Ways.

But today, we’re interested in shaking up tequila for gin. This may very well be an affront to all things paloma, but it’s a change that meshes perfectly.

The piney, fruit-tinted flavor of juniper berries makes for an excellent pairing with grapefruit. What’s more, brands like Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and Forthave Spirits Blue Gin actually use grapefruit botanicals in the production process.

For a berry-laced twist on the classic cocktail, consider a gin paloma!

Gin Paloma

Ingredients

1.5 oz Gin

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Club Soda

Rosemary

Grapefruit slice, for garnish

Directions

Shake gin, juice, syrup and a few pieces of crushed rosemary with ice. Strain into a glass, mix with club soda and stir. Add a grapefruit slice on the rim for a lovely little garnish. Enjoy!

