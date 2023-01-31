This German Brand Is Going All-in on Agave Spirits

Germany’s Selva Negra Spirits is venturing into the world of agave.

Founded by alcohol-industry veterans Sebastian Dresel and Laurin Lehmann, Selva Negra was conceived as a “German/European agave spirit with an international orientation,” one designed for German mezcal lovers without many local options to choose from.

Selva Negra differs from Mexican-produced tequila and mezcal in more than just name.

The 46% ABV spirit is made from imported Salmiana agave extract that is fermented in wine yeast, distilled, infused with smoke from local spruce trees then distilled again.

It’s a unique process that goes all-in on some incredibly expensive ingredients.

While most mezcal is made from espadin agave, which only takes around seven years to mature, salmiana agave boasts a notoriously long 25-year maturation period.

Rather than drawing its smoke from oak or underground roasting, Selva Negra bears the minty flavor of Germany’s spruce evergreen trees.

The brand’s name translates to Black Forest, an ode to its iconic homeplace in Germany best known for products like Black Forest ham and Black Forest cake.

Retailing for €69.99, Selva Negra is currently available for purchase throughout Germany at selvanegraspirits.com. The brand says they will soon be rolling out international shipping.

