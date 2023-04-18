George Clooney Pranks Charles Barkley With Tiny Casamigos

Casamigos co-founder George Clooney managed to squeeze his way into the latest prank on Inside the NBA.

For many, the show is known just as well for basketball commentary as it is for the heated debates and general foolishness that play out between co-hosts Shaq and Charles Barkley. This time, it was tequila that took center stage.

After co-host Kenny Smith jokingly asked Clooney to send a 20-bottle case of Casamigos to the set, the Hollywood actor happily obliged with a mountain of bottles and personalized notes written for each of the hosts.

Shaq’s note read, “You’re the real Superman,” Kenny’s said “You deserved the Emmy nomination.” Barkley’s note simply read: “Charles, I’ve seen you play golf.”

As the rest of the hosts were presented three full bottles each of Casamigos, Barkley was handed a platter of mini-taster bottles that appear to have been glued in place.





As his fans know, golf is something of a sore spot for the Hall of Famer.

Barkley has regularly played in the American Century Championship pro-am golf tournament since the mid-1990s, but has unfortunately never reached quite the same level of success as his prolific NBA career.

Over the years, his infamous skills have inspired an entire genre of “Barkley’s worst swings” compilations on Youtube and Twitter.

Charles Barkley’s golf swing is one of a kind 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aGIhtXiXyO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2020

Barkley has often found himself at the butt of the joke throughout his two-decade-long tenure on Inside the NBA. But this time, hopefully, he’ll be able to prove the haters wrong.

Barkley recently claims to have “fixed” his janky swing with the help of professional golf instructor Stan Utley, leading to his improved performance at the 2021 American Century Championship.

