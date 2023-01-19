Cult-Hit G4 Tequila Launches Limited-Run $500 Extra Añejo

G4 Tequila is releasing just 1,000 bottles of its new 6-Year Añejo at a staggering $499 price tag.

This newest release is aged in ex-George Dickel whiskey barrels at the El Pandillo distillery, then bottled at barrel strength, 43% ABV.

Said to contain hints of spice, leather, tobacco and citrus peel zest, each of these bottles comes packaged in a handcrafted Brazilian Parotta wood box emblazoned with the G4 logo.

Founded back in 1937, the name G4 stands for “Four Generations.” Though their bottles typically retail in the $40 to $100 range, G4 released a similarly priced 5-year Extra Añejo back in 2021.

Limited-edition ex-whiskey and bourbon cask-finished tequilas have exploded in popularity over the past few years, and it’s easy to understand why.

America has historically been a nation of whiskey drinkers accustomed to dark flavors of oak and caramel. As tequila has quickly risen in popularity over the past decade, many Americans have successfully been introduced to the spirit through aged expressions like the reposado and the añejo.

There comes a long legacy of luxury-priced whiskey releases that feel right at home for spirits collectors. Now, tequila is getting on the bandwagon.

You can check out this new release on the G4 website.

