Florida Man Implicated in Dine-and-Dash, Drunken Car Crash

A Cooper City man is accused of drunkenly dining and dashing a Florida Keys tiki bar before crashing his pickup truck into several parked cars during a failed escape.

Police say that they arrived at the front parking lot of Gilbert’s Resort on June 11th following reports that a black Honda had collided with four vehicles. At the time of the crash, three of the impacted vehicles were empty and the fourth was occupied by an employee who luckily went uninjured.

When officers approached the black pickup truck, an unidentified woman in the driver’s seat claimed that she had lost control and slammed into the parked cars. Per witness reports, however, it had been her boyfriend, Mohammad Shakeel Rehman, who was driving during the incident. Witnesses allege that the two switched seats following the collision.

After further questioning, the woman admitted that Rehman had been the driver. Deputies say that Rehman displayed slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, and quickly became belligerent after he was identified.

Reports say that Rehman refused a DUI breath test and sobriety field exercises, at which point he was placed under arrest.

An employee at Gilbert’s Resort posted security cam footage of the collision on Instagram, captioned: “Dine & dash, leave in a rush… drive wrong way, hit 4 cars… He almost hit our employee on his way out.”

Deputies were later told by Gilbert’s staff that Rehman had failed to pay his $63.43 tab before attempting to leave the scene. According to a receipt, he had ordered three house tequila shots, one Tito’s vodka and two cocktails.

Rehman, 27, has been charged with second-degree petit theft, reckless driving and four counts of damaging property while intoxicated. Records show that he has since been released from the Plantation Key Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Read More:

Russian Oil Tankers Collide After Captain Gets Drunk; Oil Spill Prompts State of Emergency

Train Derailment Spills Hundreds of Boxes of Coors Light and Blue Moon Into River

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing New Releases from High Noon, Topo Chico, Milagro and More

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter