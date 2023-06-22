Florida Man Drinking “Florida Man” Beer Arrested, Police Say

A drunk man in Seminole, Florida was found drinking a can of “Florida Man”-branded beer when he was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday night, police say.

According to an arrest report, Seth Thomas, 39, was arrested for “yelling at traffic while walking in the roadway in front of traffic and refusing to stop.” When apprehended, Thomas was reportedly drinking a light-blue beer with an on-the-nose name.

The titular brew at the center of the case is Florida Man Double IPA, produced by Tampa’s beloved Cigar City Brewing.

Founded in 2007, Cigar City has garnered a cult following for its snappily named beers including the likes of Theoretical Jam, Cosmic Crown and Fancy Papers. In 2022, the brewery was bought out by Monster Beverage’s parent company, CANarchy Craft Brewing Collective, for $330 million.

Describing its Florida-themed beer, Cigar City humorously says:

“The world needs heroes, and in our home state of Florida only a very special hero will do. A hero with a shark tooth around his neck, a Grim Reaper tattoo on his arm, and a rap sheet longer than his mama’s mustache”

The description ironically continues, “What better way to pay tribute to our beloved Florida Man than with a big ol’ Double India Pale Ale brewed with a nearly criminal amount of hops.”

Made from a blend of Citra, Azacca, El Dorado and Mandarina Bavarian hops, reviews on beer aggregator Untappd compliment Florida Man IPA for its smooth fruity flavor.

We can only imagine that the beer makes for a great pairing with late-night criminal antics.

Seth Thomas was arrested for disorderly intoxication and booked into Pinellas County Jail. As of Wednesday night, he was released after posting $100 bond.

