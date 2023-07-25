Florida Man Claims He Was Forced to Drive Drunk at Gunpoint

A man in Summerfield, Florida allegedly led police on a wild goose chase after claiming that he’d been forced to drive drunk by a gunman at Applebee’s.

Deputies arrived at SE 103rd Avenue Road in response to a reported carjacking. At the scene, David Werkmeister, 38, allegedly crashed his car into a retention pond along a nearby highway.

Werkmeister claimed that there was a perfectly plausible explanation for the incident.

According to Werkmeister, he had been drinking at a local Applebee’s in Lady Lake. When he got into his car, an unidentified man entered his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive.

After conferring with witnesses, Marion County deputies determined that the story didn’t add up.

“Witnesses to the crash stated Werkmeister was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident, and they saw him running away from the scene after he begged them not to call 911,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Werkmeister was arrested for Filing a False Report, DUI and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage.

