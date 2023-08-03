Florida Man Arrested in Tequila Fire Bombing

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a firebombing believed to have revolved around a family dispute between a father and son.

On June 24th, deputies, bomb technicians and firefighters arrived at the scene of an arson case in Deltona, Florida. An improvised explosive device had been thrown into the window of a home by unknown assailants. Inside, police found broken pieces of a Don Julio Reposado Tequila bottle alongside a mortar-style firework and copper foil suspected to have been used as the explosive. No injuries were reported.

The investigation eventually led detectives to the fire victim’s son, Christopher Cruz Ayala, and his friend Jason Smith, whose car was identified on camera entering Deltona minutes before the incident.

When detained, Smith denied involvement in the firebombing. After searching his car, detectives found a Don Julio tequila cork in his trunk and a lighter in the back seat. Smith was arrested on July 11th and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

“The motive for the arson was determined to be a family dispute over a relationship Ayala was having with his brother’s girlfriend during his brother’s incarceration in Seminole County,” said the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Police were initially unable to connect Ayala, the fire victim’s son, to the crime scene. However, he had recently been arrested in Orange County on unrelated charges connecting to fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine trafficking.

Police were eventually able to triangulate cell phone data and video surveillance footage that placed Ayala inside Smith’s car during the incident on June 24th. Authorities served Ayala his warrant in jail, where he now remains in custody on $1.2 million bond.

