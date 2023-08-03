 Florida Man Arrested in Tequila Fire Bombing
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Florida Man Arrested in Tequila Fire Bombing: Victim’s Son Implicated In Family Dispute Over His Relationship With Brother’s Girlfriend

Pedro WolfeAug 3rd, 2023, 2:12 pm

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a firebombing believed to have revolved around a family dispute between a father and son.

On June 24th, deputies, bomb technicians and firefighters arrived at the scene of an arson case in Deltona, Florida. An improvised explosive device had been thrown into the window of a home by unknown assailants. Inside, police found broken pieces of a Don Julio Reposado Tequila bottle alongside a mortar-style firework and copper foil suspected to have been used as the explosive. No injuries were reported.

Florida Man

Fragments of the suspected explosive device. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation eventually led detectives to the fire victim’s son, Christopher Cruz Ayala, and his friend Jason Smith, whose car was identified on camera entering Deltona minutes before the incident.

When detained, Smith denied involvement in the firebombing. After searching his car, detectives found a Don Julio tequila cork in his trunk and a lighter in the back seat. Smith was arrested on July 11th and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Don Julio tequila cork that connected Smith’s car to the crime scene. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

“The motive for the arson was determined to be a family dispute over a relationship Ayala was having with his brother’s girlfriend during his brother’s incarceration in Seminole County,” said the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in a press release. 

Police were initially unable to connect Ayala, the fire victim’s son, to the crime scene. However, he had recently been arrested in Orange County on unrelated charges connecting to fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine trafficking. 

Police were eventually able to triangulate cell phone data and video surveillance footage that placed Ayala inside Smith’s car during the incident on June 24th. Authorities served Ayala his warrant in jail, where he now remains in custody on $1.2 million bond.

Read More: 

Experts Link Voda Red Bull, ‘Jägerbombs’ To Increased Violence Among Young Drinkers — Could a Ban Work?

Barbenheimer Cocktail: A Grapefruit-Espresso-Martini-Tequila Explosion To End the Summer’s Biggest Debate

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing Espresso Martinis, Juice Boxes, ‘Dad Water’ and More

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: