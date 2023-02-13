Florida Councilman Charged With Cocaine Possession, DUI

Florida Councilman Accused of Carrying Cocaine in Shoe During Motorcycle DUI
Palm Bay City Councilman Pete Filiberto was arrested in possession of 10 grams of cocaine after allegedly fleeing a DUI stop on his motorcycle, police records show.
Filiberto, a contractor with the Department of Veteran Affairs and a vice-chair of the Brevard County Planning and Zoning Board, was initially pulled over by a police officer around 11:50 pm on Saturday night.
According to records, the officer turned around to see Filiberto speeding away on his motorcycle. Filiberto allegedly attempted to make a quick U-Turn to get away from police but lost control and fell over.
The police officer pulled up to the capsized motorcycle and smelled alcohol on Filberto’s breath, arrest records show.
Filiberto was charged with reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle endorsement and refusing a DUI test.
Filberto was booked and taken to the police department’s holding cell. While in custody, records show that 10.6 grams of powdered cocaine was discovered by officers when he was ordered to remove his shoes.
Filiberto, 34, was first elected to office in 2022. Court records show that the arrest was his third on DUI charges.
He was booked into the Brevard County Jail and later bonded out before going to court, records show.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.