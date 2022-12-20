Fernet con Coca: Argentina's Delicious National Cocktail

Argentina’s hard-fought win against France in the 2022 World Cup has been the source of drunken celebration the world over.

While English fans may be kicking back with a pint of beer and French fans with a deep glass of wine, Argentinian fans are toasting to victory with their national drink, Fernet con Coca.

For the uninitiated, Fernet is an Italian aromatic spirit. This bitter, 45% ABV spice-heavy concoction is made from a base of distilled grape spirits mixed with the likes of myrrh, rhubarb, chamomile, cardamom, aloe and saffron. In terms of color and flavor, it’s often likened to Jägermeister.

Invented in 1845, Fernet was introduced to Argentina through the great wave of European immigration that the country saw in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The spirit’s presence would lay relatively dormant until the 1980s, when the Fernet con Coca cocktail saw a huge surge in popularity among college students in the city of Cordoba.

Today, the cocktail’s popularity is allegedly surpassed only by that of beer and wine. It’s consumed at family gatherings and pre-games, enjoyed both by the older generation and the new. It has become an emblematic cultural icon, one that has established Argentina as a consumer of more than 75% of the world’s Fernet supply.

So what’s actually in it?

Simple enough — the cocktail is a two-part mix of Fernet and Coca-Cola. If you can get your hands on a bottle of Fernet, just follow the easy steps below and you’ll be ready to commemorate the end of 2022’s iconic World Cup.

Fernet con Coca

Ingredients

3 oz Fernet

3 oz Coca-Cola

Directions

Fill a tall highball glass with ice Add Fernet and Coca-Cola, stir and enjoy! Optionally, garnish with a lime wedge.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter