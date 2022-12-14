Fake Wedding Proposal Schemed for Free In-Flight Champagne

An elaborate scheme put on by two passengers in order to get free champagne on their flight has proved divisive after going viral on TikTok.

The video, which already has over 5.6 million likes, shows a man standing before a crowded plane surrounded by grinning, wide-eyed flight attendants and a platter holding two deeply poured glasses of Champagne.

He announces that he and his “girlfriend” first met on an airplane flying to New York City two years ago. He declares his love, pops the question and the plane erupts in applause.

Later, a group of flight attendants surround the passengers to sing an impromptu love song. The flight captain even comes out to play a tune on his ukulele. A few bystanders can be seen crying with joy.

This heartwarming story is all well and good until you read the video caption:

“One time I faked a proposal to a friend of mine on a long plane ride to get bottomless champagne for free 🤣🍾”

@romanromero89 One time I faked a proposal to a friend of mine on a long plane ride to get bottomless champagne for free 🤣🍾 #Fyp #Proposal ♬ original sound – Roman Romero

Reactions in the comments for this over-the-top stunt ranged from hilarity to outrage:

“Nothing sacred to y’all huh? It’s all for kicks, huh? lol”

“Bro I wouldn’t even post this LMAOO like I’d feel so bad”

We can only imagine the flight crew’s reaction when they undoubtedly saw this video making the rounds on the internet.

At least the passengers got free Champagne…?

