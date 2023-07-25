 ‘Explosive’ UPS Package Revealed to Be Expensive Tequila
Bomb Squad Responds to ‘Explosive’ UPS Package, Later Revealed as Expensive Tequila

Pedro WolfeJul 25th, 2023, 2:33 pm
UPS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A potentially explosive incident in Spring, Texas was revealed to be a boozy bomb scare when police arrived at the scene.

On Monday evening, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was dispatched to a local UPS store in response to several suspected explosive devices.

Upon arrival, the bomb squad suited up and inspected the packages. After further investigation, police discovered that employees were mistaken — the devices in question turned out to be “extremely expensive” tequila bottles.

Though it’s legal to ship liquor through UPS in most states, customers must follow strict regulations including proper documentation, shipping labels, packaging and more. It’s unclear whether the package broke any of the rules set in place, though an investigation is ongoing.

Coincidentally, the bomb scare occurred on National Tequila Day. What’s more, it came only hours before a planned nationwide Teamsters strike at UPS, one that was projected to become the costliest strike in at least a century if followed through.

Today, the strike was called off after the UPS and Teamsters reached a tentative agreement providing better pay and work conditions to its nearly 325,000 employees.

