Eva Longoria Calls Out Appropriation Within Tequila Industry

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria shared some choice words about the celebrity alcohol industry while promoting her tequila brand, Casa del Sol, in Houston, Texas.

“It definitely feels like cultural appropriation at moments. Everyone can be a fan and enjoy tequila. It’s one of the greatest identities of Mexico and should be shared with the world, but you have to acknowledge the people and the region at the same time,” Longoria told The Houston Chronicle.

“A lot of these celebrity brands don’t feel that way: Their story, their DNA and what they want to do is make money.”

Celebrity tequila created by the likes of George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Nick Jonas and more has exploded in popularity over the past decade.

But tequila can only be grown and produced in Mexico. This has led to an oft-criticized dynamic in which American investors travel south of the border, find a local distillery to partner with, then bring that spirit back to the United States stamped with a shiny new label and an exorbitant price tag.

Though Mexican and Mexican-American celebrities like Longoria, Carlos Santana and Canelo Alvarez have all ventured into tequila, the current agave spirits craze has largely been fueled by those without any Mexican heritage. Kylie Jenner is frequently singled out for the brunt of these accusations, but it’s fair to say that she is only one part of a larger issue.

Longoria also spoke to the role of women within the tequila industry, which has historically been dominated by men.

“I was really blown away by so many women in key positions in a patriarchal industry,” said Longoria.

“Our master distiller is a woman. Our VP of operations is a woman. The distillery is run by women. I was very interested because women are the No. 1 consumers of tequila, and so I thought women should economically participate in creating that.”

Casa Del Sol’s Mariana Padilla, alongside trendsetters like Casa Dragones’ Bertha Gonzalez Nieves and Mijenta’s Ana Maria Romero, is among a handful of officially recognized maestra tequileras in the industry.

Female-owned brands like La Gritona, Yola Mezcal, and Prospero Tequila have all emerged onto the market over the past few years, representing a seismic shift within an industry famously resistant to change.

Longoria’s Casa del Sol was first launched back in 2021. They currently offer a blanco, a reposado, and an añejo as well as a high-end “11:11 Angel’s Reserve” expression.

