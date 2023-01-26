New Valentine's Day Tequila Named After Greek God of Love

AsomBroso Tequila is utilizing a new barrel-charring method for its latest reposado tequila Eros, named after the Greek god of passion and love.

The 11-year-old French Oak barrels used to age Eros are first disassembled, saturated with sweet agave, reassembled then charred with open flames that crystalize the agave sugars within the barrel staves.

AsomBroso claims that this is the first time this unique method has been utilized in the industry.

The triple-distilled, 9-month-aged reposado is will be launching on Valentine’s Day for $139.

With a stout blue-and-white ceramic decanter not unlike that of Clase Azul’s, AsomBroso is clearly angling for the premium market.

With a presence in Costco, Kroger, Total Wine and more, the AsomBroso brand has long been defined by its use of unconventional barrel-agings like these.

To date, they’ve released a 3-month Bordeaux rested reposado, a 10-year cognac rested extra añejo, a 12-year port wine rested extra añejo, and a 12-year Napa Cabernet rested extra añejo.

“It’s passion and love for what I do that made me name this tequila ‘Eros,” said Ricardo Gamarra, AsomBroso founder and CEO. “It’s what gets me up in the morning, and what has kept me in this business for 20 years.”

