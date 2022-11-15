Elon Musk Releases Set of Inexplicable Tequila Glasses

To the chagrin of spirits enthusiasts worldwide, Elon Musk has returned to the tequila industry.

In what began life as a joke tweet, Musk first forayed into agave spirits with the launch of Tesla Tequila back in 2020. Produced by distiller Nosotros Tequila, each $250 bottle of Tesla Tequila was contained within a giant Tesla logo-shaped decanter perched on a metal stand.

Unsurprisingly, their supply sold out quickly.

Earlier this year Musk resuscitated the brand, rereleasing 420 bottles of Tesla Tequila for $420 each. The rerelease date? Also 4/20. Nowadays bottles of Tesla Tequila can be found reselling online for upwards of $1,000. Many have even taken to selling empty decanters in the range of $200.

Despite rabid demand from his fans, the bottling received mostly negative reviews, many dismissing the brand as yet another cloyingly sweet celebrity-backed tequila.

Never one to let bad press get him down, Musk has now once again doubled down on his joke with the release of Tesla Tequila Sipping Glasses.

For $75, you can now buy a pair of triangle shaped 1.5oz glasses held on a metal stand engraved with the Tesla logo.

Forgiving the fact that these are clearly shot glasses and not “sipping glasses,” the design is just absurd.

Due to their angular shape, the glasses can literally not be placed down on a table without the aid of their stand, making them obvious breakage hazards if you were, say, drunk.

At the moment, the glasses don’t appear to be sold out on the Tesla website. Nonetheless, you can already find them reselling on eBay for upwards of $200.

It’s difficult to understand the inner machinations of the world’s on-again-off-again richest man. But please, let this not be the beginning of yet another sub-par, overly-priced tequila launch.

