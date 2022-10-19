El Tesoro Collabs With Booker’s Bourbon for 85th Anniversary

In celebration of its 85th anniversary, much-beloved El Tesoro Tequila has announced a commemorative release finished in Booker’s Bourbon 30th Anniversary barrels.

This is quite the indulgent collaboration.

Before being brought to Mexico from Kentucky, Booker’s 30th Anniversary barrels are used to age Booker’s Bourbon for up to 16 years. Once El Tesoro gets their hand on these barrels they age their 85th anniversary Extra Añejo for at least 36 months, allowing it to soak in gobs of oaky vanilla bourbon character.

El Tesoro 85th Anniversary Edition is said to combine unusual hints of licorice, blackberries, oak, almonds, tobacco, banana and more. It’ll hit the market in November for $499.99.

For reference, Booker’s Bourbon 30th Anniversary release retails for at least $1,000.

In recent years, we’ve seen a trend towards increasingly unique cask agings for tequila like these.

Many American whiskey consumers are being introduced to the world of agave spirits through aged expressions like the reposado or añejo. Naturally, tequila producers are eager to experiment with exotic new barrelings to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Fortaleza Winter Blend, Montagave, and Patron Sherry Cask Aged Añejo are just a few examples of this burgeoning trend.

