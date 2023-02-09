El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Expand Across US

El Hempe terpene-infused tequila cocktails are expanding across the country one cannabis-flavored beverage at a time.

Currently available in California, Oregon and Nevada and now launching in Wisconsin and Hawaii, this unique twist on the booming ready-to-drink canned beverage market is sure to cause a stir.

Founded by Tony Bash, former CEO of cannabis copacker Form Factory, El Hempe is a canned tequila cocktail infused with terpenes, non-THC-containing aromatic compounds responsible for the taste and smell of cannabis.

Fret not; these cocktails won’t get you high. Rather, each of El Hempe’s three expressions boasts a different cannabis-inspired scent and flavor.

Their Lemon & Lime OG Kush tequila seltzer has a “noticeably stony aroma” while their Mixed Berry Kush flavor is said to “smell of a fresh bong hit.” The higher ABV Hibiscus Durban Poison sparkling cocktail boasts an “exotic cannabis nose.”

The brand, understandably, has gone all-in on its unique schtick.

“We are the bubbly rebels, the non-binary luchadores fighting a sea of sameness with our punchy mix of flavors; a tequila-based terpene-infused sparkling cocktail made with tequila that is just as real and authentic as our people, a band of multi-hyphenated misfits who follow the beat of no other drum but their own,” proclaims the El Hempe website.

Images of a forthcoming El Hempe Mezcal OG Kush have also begun circulating the internet, but the brand is yet to announce an official release date.

If you’re interested in what they’re selling, you can check out the El Hempe website here.

It’s worth mentioning that the bottom of the website inexplicably features unrelated Amazon buy-now links for brass knuckles, eye drops, chips and “The Holy Bible.”

