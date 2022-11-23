El Diablo: A Devilishly Sweet Tequila Highball

Moscow mules and their endless variations have seen a resurgence in the cocktail world as of late. Why not try one out with a dash of blackcurrant, lime and tequila?

We introduce El Diablo.

This drink first appeared in “Trader Vic’s Book of Food & Drink,” a 1946 cocktail travel log of the author’s journeys throughout the Hawaiian and South Pacific Islands. As history would have, Trader Vic made his way down to Mexico at some point and penned a drink that was originally transcribed as the “Mexican El Diablo.”

Other than ginger beer, the signature ingredient in this cocktail is creme de cassis, a darkly sweet liqueur made from blackcurrants. Though it’s frequently enjoyed as an after-dinner digestif, it makes one hell of a flavorful addition to cocktails.

If all that sounds interesting to you, let’s not waste any more time. Here’s the recipe:

El Diablo

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Reposado Tequila

3 oz Ginger Beer

1/2 oz Creme de Cassis

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime

Directions

Add tequila and lime juice to a shaker and shake with ice until chilled, around 30 seconds. Strain into a glass, and gently mix with ginger beer. Add creme de cassis last and stir. Creme de cassis is a dense liquor, so it’ll sink to the bottom and create a sort of “tequila sunrise” effect. Enjoy!

