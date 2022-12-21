Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Mana Mobile’ Takes to the Road

Throughout December, Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila has taken to the road in its Mana Mobile to feed over 10,000 first responders.

This giant blue-and-white truck is making pit stops at military bases, fire stations, hospitals and more to serve up free tacos and French toast (French toast drizzled with Teremana Tequila-infused maple syrup, of course).

“We created the Mana Mobile to ‘Bring the Mana’ to cities across the country by spreading joy and gratitude, and sharing our admiration for our nation’s hard-working first responders. We are so thankful for their endless commitment and service, and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor them this holiday season,” says Nicole Austin, Senior Brand Manager at Teremana Tequila.

Teremana’s goal is to feed anywhere from 500 to 1,500 first responders per stop.

The truck, which has currently set up shop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has already made stops in Columbus, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama and Miami, Florida during December. Before the end of the month, it’ll be heading west to Texas.

The Mana Mobile first fit the road back in July 2021. Since then, it’s already made a pretty extensive road trip throughout the east coast and Midwest.

Teremana Tequila has become a huge hit since Johnson started the brand in March 2020. In the span of less than three years, Teremana Tequila has grown into a reported $1.5 billion brand, an impressive feat given the increasingly crowded market for celebrity-owned tequila.

Earlier this month, Teremana announced Campari alum Richard Black as its new CEO.

