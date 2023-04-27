Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Offering Up $1 Million in Guac

In honor of Cinco de Mayo (and coincidentally, his birthday on May 2nd), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is pledging $1,000,000 worth of guacamole to tequila drinkers across the nation.

Aptly named “Guac on the Rock”, the new program promises to reimburse $10 to any customer who orders guacamole alongside a cocktail made with Johnson’s Teremana Tequila. To participate, it’s as simple as taking a picture of your receipt and getting reimbursed on Venmo.

The oddball initiative will be running from May 1-7.

Since its founding in March 2020, Teremana Tequila has ballooned into a reportedly $1.5 billion brand. In addition to their ultra-celebrity founder and guacamole-giving antics, Teremana has maintained traction through its “Mana Mobile” that roams the country giving out tacos and tequila.

It feels like tequila promo opportunities are getting increasingly elaborate by the day.

On Monday, Don Julio announced the construction of a Tequila ATM (“automated tequila machine”) in the heart of downtown New York City, complete with Don Julio-branded 5-dollar bill vouchers. And of course, how could we forget Patron’s AI-Margarita generator that blessed the Internet with bizarre sushi-margarita concoctions when it launched in February.

If you’re interested in participating in Guac on the Rock, you can find the website here.

Read More:

David Beckham Buddies Up to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, Fueling Speculation He May Launch His Own Brand

Moët & Chandon Reveals Coronation Champagne in Honor of King Charles III, the First in 70 Years

Jennifer Lopez Launches Ready-To-Drink Cocktails Featuring Tequila, Vodka and Amaro

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter