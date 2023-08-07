Dunkin’ Spiked Will Soon Release Canned Hard Iced Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts fans, rejoice: the beloved Massachusetts chain will soon be stocking convenience store shelves with an assortment of hard iced coffee and tea.

At the end of May, recipes and branding for Dunkin’ Spiked received regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Now, an under-construction website has appeared confirming its imminent launch in collaboration with Boston’s Harpoon Brewery.

According to the site, Dunkin’ Spiked will come in two malt-based varieties. 6.0% ABV Iced Coffee will come in Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla flavors. On the lighter side, 5.0% ABV Iced Tea will come in Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple flavors. The exact prices and release date have yet to be announced.

Dunkin’ Spiked represents the latest in a long-standing, admittedly unexpected partnership between Dunkin’ Donuts and Harpoon Brewery.

In August 2020, Dunkin’ debuted a limited-edition lineup of coffee and donut-inspired beers. Flavors included a Spice Latte Ale, a Boston Creme Stout, a Jelly Donut IPA and a Coffee Porter. Last year, Dunkin’ doubled down on the madness with another beer collection, this time coming in Pumpkin, Cold Brew, Hazlenut and Coffee Roll flavors (the last of which was supposedly brewed with real coffee rolls).

Unlike previous collaborations, Dunkin’ Spiked looks like it’ll be a full-fledged release — the kind that will pop up at stores across the country next to White Claws and Truly for years to come.

Though it will likely benefit from name-brand recognition, Dunkin’ Spiked is up against a crowded market. Following the trending popularity of espresso martinis, an avalanche of brands have released similar coffee-based canned alcoholic beverages over the past few years.

The competition will include Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew, Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini, RumChata Cold Brew, Bailey’s Cold Brew and a deluge of others.

