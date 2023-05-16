DUI Suspect Switched Seats With Dog to Avoid Arrest: Police

A suspected drunk driver switched seats with his dog to avoid arrest before unsuccessfully attempting to flee the scene, say Colorado police.

The bizarre incident unfolded late Saturday night when Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

When police approached the car, officers reportedly witnessed the “entire process” as the driver hastily switched seats with his dog who had been riding in the passenger seat. According to the police report, the driver then exited the passenger side of the car and blamed the traffic violation on his furry friend.

Police say that the man showed clear signs of intoxication. When asked about his alcohol consumption, the unidentified suspect tried to run away from the vehicle. Reports say he made it about 20 yards before being apprehended by police officers.

After questioning and identifying the suspect, police discovered that he had gotten lost on his way to the town of Pueblo, where he had two active warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over and resisting arrest.

Thankfully, things seemed to turn out just fine for the forgotten underdog of the story. In a Facebook post detailing the incident, Springfield PD reassured the public; “The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail. The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

