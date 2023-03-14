Train Ticket Checker Reportedly Urinated on Woman’s Head

The latest in a series of so-called “pee-gate” incidents that are taking over headlines, a Train Ticker Checker (TTC) reportedly urinated on a woman’s head while she was traveling with her husband.

The alleged incident occurred aboard the Akal Takhat Express during an over 24-hour train ride to the Indian city of Kolkata.

Around midnight on Sunday, passengers inside the A1 Coach car awoke from their sleep when a woman raised alarm about the ongoing incident. The woman’s husband and other passengers quickly stepped in to apprehend the TTC, who was later identified as Munna Kumar.

Witnesses at the scene say that the off-duty ticket checker appeared drunk, though an official investigation is still pending with the Government Railway Police. Kumar was reportedly placed in judicial prison and immediately suspended from his job.

Inexplicably, incidents like these have seen a sharp rise in attention over the past year.

Last November, Air India was plagued by a highly publicized scandal after they allegedly failed to intervene on behalf of an elderly woman who was being urinated on by a passenger mid-flight.

The case has since taken some bizarre twists and turns, as Delhi Police have largely sided with the accused. In court, he claimed that the woman urinated on herself and that the airline created an “imaginary seat” just to declare him guilty. The case is still ongoing.

Just last week, a similar incident occurred aboard an American Airlines flight. A 21-year-old student said to have been “heavily intoxicated” reportedly became unruly and urinated on an unnamed co-passenger.

Read More:

Lawsuit Against Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Comes to a Close; ‘Blatant Rip-Off’ Accusations Dismissed

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Eva Longoria Calls Out Cultural Appropriation and Patriarchy Within the Celebrity Tequila Industry

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter