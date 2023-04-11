'Drunk' Mario Kart Demonstrations Are Being Taught in School

At the Miami East High School, interactive drunk driving PSAs are taking an unexpected turn with the aid of Mario Kart and vision impairment goggles.

In the age of video games and TikTok, it seems like the days of D.A.R.E. are far behind us.

Set up during lunch breaks, school resource officers are inviting students to play a round or two of Mario Kart while they wear hazy ski-goggle-esque visors that emulate the experience of driving drunk.

“My goal is to promote safe and responsible driving as we approach prom. I felt that playing Mario Kart with the goggles would present a fun yet realistic representation of how dangerous driving while impaired is not only to themselves but the public as well,” Deputy Wes Kilby told Miami Valley Today.

Vision impairment goggles are frequently used in safe driving demonstrations at schools across the country, though typically you’ll see students driving a pedal cart around a course or attempting to walk in a straight line.

“Drunk” Mario Kart is an interesting choice of demonstration given that the name is already attributed to a well-established but oft-reviled drinking game (one that certainly does not include impairment goggles).

Across the Internet, you’ll find a variety of comprehensive rule books, themed variations and even full-fledged drunk Mario Kart tournaments. A Kotaku article from 2016 once declared that “The Mario Kart Drinking Game is Downright Dangerous.”





Play



Whatever form it takes, we hope that drunk Mario Kart serves as a helpful cautionary tale.

Read More:

Celebrity Tequila is Often Questionable At Best; Here Are The 5 Best Reviewed Bottles Around Right Now

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Eva Longoria Calls Out Cultural Appropriation and Patriarchy Within the Celebrity Tequila Industry