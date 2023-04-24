Drunk Horse Buggy Driver Arrested on Way to Buy Cigarettes

A man in Letterkenny, Ireland who was detained for driving a horse carriage three and a half times over the alcohol limit has been ordered to take a safety driving course.

Danny Connors, 48, was first apprehended at 8:55 am on June 20, 2021 after police officers observed his horse-drawn buggy swaying on the road.

When officers attempted to speak with the driver, Connors reportedly responded, “F**k off, I’m not stopping.”

Connors was eventually apprehended and subsequent tests found that he had 177 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, considerably over the legal driving limit. When questioned, Connors said that he had been on his way to purchase cigarettes.

In court, Connors was said to have “a number” of previous convictions, including a nearly identical charge from 2018. Previous charges included resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and various traffic violations.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham ordered Connors to take the Pro-Social Driving Course and reimburse €250 to the court for the cost of enrollment.

As odd as they may seem, horse-drawn carriage DUIs are not completely unheard of. In the United States, similar incidents have resulted in numerous arrests over the past few years (sometimes compounded with underage drinking and driving charges).

Read More:

Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Lawnmower Into Restaurant Drive-Through

Trends, Treason and Terroir: The Complicated Politics of Non-Mexican Tequila

New Mobile App Can Detect Alcohol, Cannabis Impairment in Under 30 Seconds Using Facial Recognition; Here’s Why That Should Scare You

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter