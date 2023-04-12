Drunk Florida Man Accused of Police Department Rampage

In a case that’s perplexing local authorities, a drunk man was arrested after breaking into the Naples Police Department in Florida and causing havoc entirely undetected.

Joseph Moulton, 36, was captured on security camera jumping a fence and then waiting inside an unlocked beach patrol car. After a few minutes, he was seen making his way to the entrance of the police station.

According to the arrest report, Moulton was able to “crack the code” with a “forceful pull at the door.” Once inside, reports say that Moulton went on a brazen spree of property damage and stealing.

He allegedly forced the nozzle of a water hose under a door then turned it on, causing around an inch of flooding. Reportedly, he then made his way into the men’s locker room, took a shower and outfitted himself in new clothing.

Arrest records say that he stole a uniform shirt, green tactical pants, a cap and bulletproof vest worth around $900. Allegedly, he also threw a police radio into the toilet and defecated on the women’s bathroom floor.

Police were entirely unaware of the incident as it was occurring in the station. Two hours after Moulton had come and gone, police finally realized what had happened.

Moulton was tracked down to a local 7-Eleven after an employee called the station about a suspicious character wearing a deputy’s jacket. When police arrived at the scene, he was reportedly found hiding in the bushes shirtless.

Moulton admitted to being under the influence but said he did not recall his actions. He is being charged with grand theft and two counts of burglary.

The case is still under investigation, with particular attention being drawn to the ease with which Moulton was able to access secure police facilities. The Naples Police Department has declined comment to numerous outlets.

“There are places that individuals might want to try these kinds of things. The City of Naples is not that place. You don’t want to come here and practice crime, I can assure you,” Councilman Terry Hutchison told Wink News.

