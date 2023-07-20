Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Twice Crashing SUV Into Subway

A drunk motorist in Waterford, Wisconsin pled guilty on Tuesday after he twice drove his SUV through the front window of a Subway sandwich shop on May 2.

Fred Becker, 73, paid a fine of $861 for a non-criminal citation of operating while intoxicated. Becker, a military veteran, reportedly planned on patronizing the Subway before losing control of his vehicle. Police say that he cooperated with investigators every step of the way.

“He was also completely cooperative and respectful throughout the entire investigation,” Police Lt. William Jeschke said. “He was remorseful, and at times appeared to be embarrassed.”

The crash happened around 10:45 am at 818 Fox Lane while four employees and customers were inside the restaurant.





No one was injured in the course of the incident, though the Subway reportedly sustained around $100,000 in damages.

At the time, witnesses told police that they believed the incident was intentional given that the SUV crashed into the store not once but twice. According to Becker, the crash was caused by defective brakes on his GMC Yukon.

“Mr. Becker shared with me that he was receiving a lot of negative feedback from the community regarding this incident,” Jeschke remarked in an email. “I advised him that this may be due to the fact that he entered the store a second time, at an even greater speed.”

Police say that Becker had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 at the time of the crash, well over the legal limit of 0.08.

Following his guilty plea, the Waterford Municipal Court agreed to drop an additional citation for driving with a prohibited alcohol content.

"We're going to leave it at that," said Judge Robert Jones.

