 Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Twice Crashing SUV Into Subway
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty After Twice Crashing SUV Into a Subway Restaurant Chain

Pedro WolfeJul 20th, 2023, 12:24 pm
Drunk Driver

(Photo: Town of Waterford Police Department)

A drunk motorist in Waterford, Wisconsin pled guilty on Tuesday after he twice drove his SUV through the front window of a Subway sandwich shop on May 2.

Fred Becker, 73, paid a fine of $861 for a non-criminal citation of operating while intoxicated. Becker, a military veteran, reportedly planned on patronizing the Subway before losing control of his vehicle. Police say that he cooperated with investigators every step of the way.

“He was also completely cooperative and respectful throughout the entire investigation,” Police Lt. William Jeschke said. “He was remorseful, and at times appeared to be embarrassed.”

The crash happened around 10:45 am at 818 Fox Lane while four employees and customers were inside the restaurant.

 

No one was injured in the course of the incident, though the Subway reportedly sustained around $100,000 in damages.

At the time, witnesses told police that they believed the incident was intentional given that the SUV crashed into the store not once but twice. According to Becker, the crash was caused by defective brakes on his GMC Yukon.

“Mr. Becker shared with me that he was receiving a lot of negative feedback from the community regarding this incident,” Jeschke remarked in an email. “I advised him that this may be due to the fact that he entered the store a second time, at an even greater speed.”

Police say that Becker had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 at the time of the crash, well over the legal limit of 0.08.

Following his guilty plea, the Waterford Municipal Court agreed to drop an additional citation for driving with a prohibited alcohol content.

“We’re going to leave it at that,” said Judge Robert Jones.

Read More: 

Barbenheimer Cocktail: A Grapefruit-Espresso-Martini-Tequila Explosion To End the Summer’s Biggest Debate

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing Espresso Martinis, Juice Boxes, ‘Dad Water’ and More

‘There’s a Lack of Believability’: Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel Weights in on the Celebrity Teetotaler Debate Surrounding J-Lo and Blake Lively

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: