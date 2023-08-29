'Drunk' Cop Arrived at Crime Scene Armed; Faces No Charges

Recently released bodycam footage has reignited debate over a Michigan cop who reported to a crime scene “intoxicated” and faced no charges.

The incident unfolded in Gibraltar, Michigan on February 17th, when K-9 officer Brian Tetreau was called to the scene of a shooting while he was off-duty at home. According to an internal police investigation and Tetreau’s own testimony, he had consumed alcohol earlier that afternoon.

Tetreau drove his vehicle to the scene, where he was then observed stumbling around and struggling to holster his gun as he searched for the suspect with a police dog.

During one instance, he can be heard remarking; “Didn’t realize I was wearing Crocs until I left the house.”

Bodycam footage later released to the press was heavily redacted, as was the department’s internal investigation and several complaints filed by civilian witnesses. An email obtained by 7 Action News revealed that Tetreau reportedly “vomited twice before stumbling after another officer.”





The suspect at the center of the case was apprehended, but Tetreau was not — despite driving to the scene under the influence, no breathalyzer test was administered and no charges were filed. Instead, Tetreau was suspended for seven days.

Police Chief Jerry Page was later confronted by journalists about the outcome of the incident.

“We received a complaint,” Page said. “That complaint was investigated and he had no other discipline in his record. And he was disciplined […] I can’t testify to what was brought to my attention later.”

