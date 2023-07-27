Drunk Cop Allegedly Shoots Chief Inspector

On Thursday, a police inspector allegedly shot and injured his commanding officer inside a police station in the northeastern city of Rewa, India.

Witnesses inside the police station claim that sub-inspector B R Singh, 52, stormed into his boss’s office around 3 pm in a drunken state. No witnesses saw what happened next as several shots rang throughout the building.

Chief Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma, 40, was struck by a bullet in his left lung and rushed to a private hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Though police have yet to make a public statement regarding the incident, anonymous sources within the station shared insight with local media.

Seven days before, Chief Inspector Sharma had allegedly moved Singh to off-field duty, widely interpreted as a form of punishment within the department. Witnesses told media that Singh was muttering about the transfer as he made a beeline for the inspector’s chamber.

At the time of the shooting, official paperwork ordering Singh’s relocation had yet to come into the office. Singh had only been informed verbally by the Chief Inspector.

Other reports allege that Singh was demoted as a result of his ongoing drug addiction. Departmental investigations are still looking into the issue.

Details surrounding the current situation are scarce. As of last reporting, Singh was locked inside the inspector’s office for fear that he might fire at colleagues in a provoked state. Reporters outside the building claim that Singh has yet to be arrested.

