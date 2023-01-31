Big Payout for Drizly Drivers After Tip-Theft Investigation

Drizly delivery drivers who delivered orders within Washington D.C. between Jan 1, 2019, through November 14, 2022, may be eligible for a big payout.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s office found that Drizly failed to ensure that tips collected through its platform were paid to drivers.

A $1.95 million settlement pool has now been created for drivers, paying out $6.75 for each delivery made within the eligible period.

Drizly will also have to pay $3.2 million in unpaid taxes and interest, $750,000 to cover the Attorney General’s investigation costs, and additionally release any claims to the $465,933 in taxes it paid over the past three years.

“The District’s strong consumer protection and workers’ rights laws require businesses to provide clear and truthful information to consumers, pay workers the wages and tips they earn, and pay the taxes that they owe,” said AG Racine. “Today, we’re enforcing those laws to ensure the tips customers left for hardworking delivery drivers are properly returned to workers.”

Drizly, which was purchased by Uber in 2021 for $1.1 billion, has quickly established itself as a titan in the booming alcohol eCommerce industry.

Last year, they made headlines after getting in trouble with the FTC over an alleged data breach that may have leaked millions of users’ data.

Drizly had to pay out a $7.1 million class action settlement, between $1.05 million to $3.15 million of which was paid back to claimants.

If you are a delivery driver who believes they qualify for the Washington D.C. tip-theft settlement, you can find the claims form here.

