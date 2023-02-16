 Drake Claims Dan Aykroyd Invented Patron Tequila, Here's Why
Why There’s More Truth Than Meets the Eye to Drake’s False Claim That SNL Alum Dan Aykroyd Invented Patron Tequila

Pedro WolfeFeb 16th, 2023, 2:53 pm
Drake

On a recent episode of Sundae Conversation, Drake boldly made some confusing claims about Patron Tequila. Though he was mocked, he wasn’t entirely wrong. (Photo: Youtube/Sundae Conversation)

Drake recently sat down with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley for a characteristically awkward interview over tequila passionfruit cocktails.

Joined by Drake’s son Adonis, the pair chatted about fatherhood, Drake’s 42-diamond necklace, his role as an executive producer on Euphoria and the hypothetical “Canadian Hall of Hame.”

After a moment’s thought, Drake named Mike Meyers, Ryan Gosling and Dan Aykroyd as his top Canadian all-timers. Describing SNL alum Aykroyd, Drake remarked:

“Patron, like, invented it, so had to live a decent life right?”

Co-host Glenny Balls interjected with a chuckle, “What? Dan Aykroyd, like the Blues Brother Dan Aykroyd?”

“Yeah, that’s his liquor, who do you think invented it, T-Pain?” said Drake.

Though someone off-camera quickly corrected Drake, there’s actually more than meets the eye to this outlandish claim.

Drake

Dan Aykroyd arriving at La Grande Epicerie de Paris to celebrate 500,000 sales of his bottle of vodka Crystal Head in Paris, France on June 7, 2017. (Photo: Alban Wyters/Sipa USA)

To American consumers, Aykroyd is perhaps best known for founding Crystal Head Vodka in 2007, a quadruple-distilled vodka filtered through Hermiker diamonds with an instantly recognizable bottle that can be spotted behind many a bar counter.

But Aykroyd’s first venture into the alcohol industry happened back in 2005 when he set up a company to import Patron Tequila into Canada.

To this day, Aykroyd maintains exclusive distribution rights to Patron throughout the country.

Patron Tequila may have been founded by John Paul DeJoria in 1989, but north of the border, Aykroyd is synonymous with the brand in the eyes of many Canadian consumers.

Drake is himself no stranger to celebrity-backed alcohol. In 2016, he founded Virginia Black Whiskey alongside Brent Hocking, one of the entrepreneurs behind P-Diddy’s Deleon Tequila.

But Drake is no Dan Aykroyd.

In fact, money.co.uk once ranked Virginia Black Whiskey as the single worst celebrity liquor on the market.

