Dos Hombres Mezcal Announces Partnership with LA Rams

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are trading out drugs for the dugout in a new partnership with football royalty.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Dos Hombres Mezcal, launched in 2019, has just been announced as an official spirits partner of the LA Rams. Commemorating the occasion, a variety of Dos Hombres cocktails — including the “Dos Margarita,” “Dos Negroni,” and “Dos Mule” — are now available at select locations throughout the SoFi Stadium.

Cranston and Paul have been a mainstay at LA Rams games over the years (usually sporting ample Dos Hombres merchandise in hand). In April, the duo starred in a 90-second “Change the Equation” ad campaign alongside Diplo, Cheech Marin and Rams General Manager Les Snead. In it, the unlikely team “went to the lab” to “create a new formula” for football success; expectedly, smoky mezcal cocktails were aplenty.

Famously, the Breaking Bad actors also starred in a Pop Corners ad that aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

In the years since its debut, Dos Hombres has released a flagship $55 Mezcal Joven as well as a limited-edition $350 Mezcal Tobala. Alongside Cheech Marin and musician Lykke Li, Cranston and Paul are among a small handful have celebrities who have chosen to venture into mezcal rather than tequila.

