Don Julio Is Building a ‘Tequila ATM’ in the Heart of NYC

Never one to shy away from a good promo opportunity, Don Julio is constructing a tequila ATM (“automated tequila machine”) in downtown New York City to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Before you ask — no, the ATM won’t be handing out actual bottles of tequila.

In lieu of tequila, the pop-up will be dispensing $500,000 worth of Don Julio Cincos throughout the day on May 5th. Designed in the likeness of a colorful 5 dollar bill, each “Cinco” can be redeemed for $5 on Venmo to use at a local bar, restaurant or liquor store of your choice.

Don Julio is also offering up sweepstakes for the vouchers on their Instagram Story from May 1-7 and will be distributing redeemable drink coasters at select establishments across the United States.

The ATM, which will be erected at 182 Lafayette Street, was designed by contemporary Mexican muralist Claudio Limón. Customers who show up in person will have a chance to win up to 10 physical Don Julio Cincos worth $50.

In the era of Patron’s AI Margarita-generator and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Mobile, tequila marketing appears to be reaching for ludicrous new heights.

