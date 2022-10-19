Late Don Julio Founder’s Final Harvest Is Being Rebottled

Don Julio has announced a second highly-limited bottling of its Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. The Extra Añejo is made from the final agave harvest planted by founder Don Julio González before he passed in 2012.

Previously released in a similarly small batch last year, this 36-month-aged expression was appreciated at the time for a bittersweet combination of chocolate, oak, vegetal agave and light wine notes.

Senior Vice President of Tequila for Diageo North America remarks, “This liquid is truly so rare and special that we’re continuing to release Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva in highly limited quantities each year, allowing us to preserve Don Julio González’s ultimate legacy as long as possible.”

Ultima Reserva’s last release was limited to just 4,000 cases. The exact quantity of the newest release hasn’t been announced yet, but we can expect similar numbers. It’ll be hitting shelves at a suggested retail price of $499.

In many ways, Don Julio has perfected the art of tall-decanter ultra-luxury release, not only with Ultima Reserva but with similarly designed bottles like Don Julio Primavera and the now famous Don Julio 1942.

