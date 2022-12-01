Don Julio Primavera Rereleased in Collaboration with Kygo

Don Julio has announced the rerelease of its limited edition Don Julio Primavera in collaboration with tropical lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew, co-founded by billboard-topping DJ and producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear.

Don Julio Primavera was first released back in 2021 to positive reception. It’s a reposado tequila finished in European casks that previously held wine infused with macerated orange peel.

Critics and enthusiasts commended it for flavors of baker’s chocolate, candied orange, oak and spice. Christopher Null over at Drink Hacker even positively likened Primavera to the “light sweetness of Sunny D.” You can find the aggregated reviews for Primavera here.

The rerelease collaboration with Palm Tree Crew is being commemorated with a merch collaboration, a music festival in Aspen and a new signature “Palm Tree Crew x Tequila Don Julio Primavera” cocktail.

The new bottles also appear to be emblazoned with the Palm Tree Crew’s eponymous palm tree logo.

The new batch of Don Julio Primavera is now selling for $125. You can check out the Primavera website here.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter